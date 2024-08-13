OBITUARY: Raymond Field ‘Phil’ Earp

Raymond Field “Phil” Earp left us to be with his Lord and Savior on August 9. He was 71 years old.

He was a Murfreesboro native and lived here until 2008 when he moved to Cullman, AL to be with his wife and son, Melissa and Connor Earp.

Field was a lover of music, concert drums, his family, friends, and pets. Always making others laugh with his sense of humor and wit, he never missed a moment to put a smile on someone else’s face. He never knew a stranger. His family members were some of his best friends and his best friends he considered and treated them as family. He graduated from Central High School in 1972. He was a locomotive engineer and spent 25 years with CSX Transportation until he retired in 2006.

Field is survived by his wife Melissa Byrd Earp, daughter Courtney, and sons Jon (Leah), Connor, Cody (Jessica) and grandchildren Lucas, Gavin, and Amelia.

Proceeded in death by his parents Raymond and Alice Hutson Earp, and his aunt who he loved dearly, Addie Vaughn Todd. Also his son-in-law Derek Drake and his first wife Darlene Swack Earp.

Service to celebrate Field’s life will be held at 3 pm on the afternoon of Aug 17, 2024 at Murfreesboro Funeral Home. Visitation will be held from 2 PM-3 PM prior to the start of service. https://murfreesborofuneralhome.com

Field will be terribly missed by all those who he loved and loved him. We know he is in a better place and without a doubt watching over his family and friends just as he did when he was with us.

We are grateful to have been able to call him Dad, Husband, Pop Pop/Grandaddy, and friend. Until we meet again, we all love you.

For more obituaries visit https://rutherfordsource.com/obituaries/

Please Join Our FREE Newsletter! First name or full name Email