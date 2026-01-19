OBITUARY: Raymond Elder

Raymond Elder III, age 67, passed away on January 7, 2026.

Raymond is survived by his children, Courtney Yablonski, Victoria Elder, and Eric Elder; and by his three grandchildren, Nicholas Didas, Jensen Elder, and Alexandria Yablonski, who brought him great pride.

He is also survived by his father, Raymond Shepherd Elder Jr; and his step mother, Nancy Elder, his brothers Joey Elder; and Michael Galate and sisters, Janell Dickerson; and Lynda Galate Churchill.

He was preceded in death by his mother Joanne Galate, his step father Anthony Galate and his sister, Alexis Davis.

Raymond’s many family and friends will always cherish the memories that they shared with him.

A celebration of his life will be held at a future time and date.