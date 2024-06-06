OBITUARY: Raymond Diaz

Raymond Diaz, age 34 of Murfreesboro passed away on Tuesday, June 4, 2024.

He was a native of Los Angeles CA and was preceded in death by his father, Ramon Diaz.

Raymond was a member of St. Rose of Lima Catholic Church and was an Auto Mechanic in Murfreesboro.

Raymond is survived by his mother, Ana Chavez and husband, Jesus Hurtado; sister, Princela Diaz; aunt, Gaby Preze.

Visitation will be after Monday, June 10th, at 9:00 AM at Woodfin Memorial Chapel. Funeral Mass will be at 10:00 AM Monday, June 10th at St. Rose of Lima Catholic Church in Murfreesboro. Cremation will follow the Mass. www.woodfinchapel.com

For more obituaries visit https://rutherfordsource.com/obituaries/

Please Join Our FREE Newsletter! First name or full name Email