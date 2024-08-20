OBITUARY: Raymond David Leyhew

Raymond David Leyhew, 78, of Murfreesboro, Tennessee passed away on Sunday, August 18, 2024.

He is preceded in death by his parents, Ernest Leyhew and Bonnie Gertrude Bogle-Leyhew.

David proudly owned and operated Leyhew Electric for 45 years in Murfreesboro, TN. He served in the Tennessee National Guard and was a member of Science Hill Church of Christ.

David is survived by his loving wife of 58 years Sharon; two daughters Tammy Collins (Rod) and Angela Oliver (Tommy) both of Murfreesboro; two grandchildren Lucas Oliver (Erica) of Woodbury and Mahalie Marable (Jonathan) of Christiana; four great-grandchildren Oakley, Lennox and Ledger Oliver and Rylee Marable; and sister Lynn Leyhew McKinness (John) of Fort Mill, SC

The family would like to give special thanks to, Delacey Pitts with Suncrest Home Heath for all of her love and care of Mr. Leyhew.

The family will receive relatives and friends on Wednesday, August 21st from 4:00 PM to 7:00 PM at Woodfin Memorial Chapel 1488 Lascassass Pike Murfreesboro, TN. The funeral will be held on Thursday, August 22nd at 11:00 AM also at Woodfin Memorial Chapel. Bud Mitchell will officiate. The burial will immediately follow at Roselawn Memorial Gardens. www.woodfinchapel.com

