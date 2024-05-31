OBITUARY: Ray Riggins

Ray Riggins, age 71 passed away on Wednesday, May 29, 2024.

A gathering of family and friends for Ray will be held Wednesday, June 5, 2024 from 3:00 PM to 7:00 PM at Roselawn Funeral Home, 5350 NW Broad Street, Murfreesboro, Tennessee 37129. A service to celebrate will occur Thursday, June 6, 2024 at 11:00 AM at Roselawn Funeral Home.

Ray will be laid to rest in Roselawn Memorial Gardens, 5350 NW Broad Street, Murfreesboro, Tennessee 37129.

