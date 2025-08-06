OBITUARY: Ray Hudson

Ray Hudson – Age 72 of LaVergne, TN. August 1, 2025.

Preceded in death by parents, Bob and Lizzie Bell Hudson; sisters, WillaDean Lowe and Diane Fielding; and brother, James Hudson.

Survived by sons, Willie (Kathy) Hudson and Keith (Kim) Hudson; 10 grandchildren; 4 great-grandchildren; sister, Joyce (Wiley) Wilkerson; and brothers, Jr. Hudson and David (Tina) Hudson.

Funeral services will be conducted by Wendell Byrd on Saturday, August 9, 2025, at 1:00 p.m. (visitation 11:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m.) at Woodbine Funeral Home, Hickory Chapel, 5852 Nolensville Road.

Interment Mapleview Cemetery. Family will serve as Pallbearers.