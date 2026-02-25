Ray Darr Jr., 94, passed away Monday, February 23, 2026, at Good Samaritan Indianola. His successes were measured in kindness and good deeds. He expected little in return.

Ray was born December 12, 1931, the 10th child of Ray and Muriel Grace (Murphy) Darr. Two brothers and a sister would follow. Growing up in the Hartford community, his friends and family called him Junie. On May 18, 1953, Junie married Lois Ann Lester, a farm girl and classmate. They lived the remainder of their lives and raised sons Kent and Brad in Indianola. Lois passed away September 5, 2012. A few years later, Junie was diagnosed with dementia. He spoke little and had few memories in his final days, except for this: he said he wanted to see “mom.” It had been a long time.

Junie is survived by sons Kent (Susan) Darr of Lacona, Iowa, and Brad (Gloria) Darr, of Franklin, Tenn.; grandchildren Kati (Matt) O’Rourke of Crossville, Tenn., Aaron Darr of Lacona, Kody (Alisha) Darr of Atlanta, Ga., Kori (Stephen) Parvin, of Louisville, Ky., and Amy (Nick) Smith, of Indianola; eight great-grandchildren; sister Colleen Thompson of St. Augustine, Fla., sister-in-law Helen Lester of Aurora, Colo.; numerous nephews and nieces. He was preceded in death by his parents, seven brothers and four sisters. Junie and Lois’s ashes will be buried together in a cookie jar at Indianola IOOF Cemetary. The family will have a celebration of life at a later date.

For more obituaries visit our obituaries page.

This obituary was published by Simplify Cremations & Funerals – Des Moines.

Please Join Our FREE Newsletter! Email