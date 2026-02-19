Thursday, February 19, 2026
OBITUARY: Ray Charles Upleger

OBITUARY: Ray Charles Upleger

Michael Carpenter
Ray Charles Upleger, age 89 of Murfreesboro died Monday February 16, 2026. He was a native of  Mt. Clemens, MI. and was preceded in death by his wife, Sharon Upleger; parents, Charles Upleger and Eva Upleger; brother, Roger Upleger

Mr. Upleger was a veteran of the United States Navy and was retired from General Motors.

He is survived by his children; Mike Upleger and wife Grace, Gary Upleger and wife Debra; grandchildren, Robert Upleger and wife Emilee, and Bret Upleger, Amanda Quinn and husband Christian, Troy Upleger and wife Christina; great-grandchildren, Paisley, Casey, Wyatt, Wynnefred, Byron, Kiah; brothers, Dale Upleger and wife Madelyn, Terry Upleger and wife Michelle; sister; Cindy Upleger.

Visitation will be on Thursday February 19th 3:00 PM to 7:00 PM at Woodfin Chapel, Smyrna. Funeral service will be at 7:00 PM. Graveside service will be Friday February 20th 11:00 AM at Middle Tennessee State Veterans Cemetery. www.woodfinchapel.com

