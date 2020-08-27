Ray C. Lee, age 75, of Smyrna, Tennessee, went to be with the Lord on August 25, 2020. A native of Smyrna, he was the son of the late Harold Caldwell and Evelyn Barnes Carter Lee.

Funeral services will be Sunday, August 30, 2020, at 2:00 p.m. at Woodfin Chapel in Smyrna. Rob Dunbar, Randy Neal, Barry Culbertson, and Kymm Lee will officiate. Burial will be in Roselawn Memorial Gardens.

Ray is survived by his loving wife of 56 years, Peggy Fisackerly; sons, Darrell Lee and his wife Kymm of Sparta, TN and Tracy Lee of Ocala, FL; Sister, Sue Harris; Brothers, Wayne Lee and his wife Linda; David Lee and his wife Lynne; and Lynn Lee; along with many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

Ray was a member of Kedron United Methodist Church. After graduating from Smyrna High School in 1963 Ray enlisted and served in the United States Army for three years. He was a retired supervisor with Bridgestone Tire in LaVergne with 30 years of service. Ray had a love for the outdoors. He loved Tennessee Football, being with his family, his friends and making people laugh. He will be greatly missed by all those who knew him.

Troy Arnold, Tommy Smotherman, Bill Culbertson, Stan Hayes, Ed Davenport, and Jimmy Barlow will serve as pallbearers.

Visitation will be Saturday from 12:00 noon to 5:00 p.m. and again Sunday from 12:00 noon until 2:00 p.m. at Woodfin Chapel in Smyrna.

