OBITUARY: Ray C. Benjamins

Ray C. Benjamins, age 59, passed away Friday, January 26, 2024.

He was the son of the late Hugo and Maja Benjamins.

He is survived by his daughter, Melina Benjamins (Eber Elias); grandchildren, Lucius, Logan, and Benjamin; sister, Joanie Benjamins; nieces, Jennifer Duran (Sal) and Jasmine Ramirez (Jerry); and nephew, Richard Perez.

Ray was a long-time mechanic and a simple man. He enjoyed wind therapy on his motorcycle, video games, woodworking, and was an avid supporter of the second amendment. He loved his family deeply and enjoyed spending time with his grandkids and family.

A memorial gathering will be held Monday, February 5, 2024 from 5:00-7:00 PM at Woodfin Memorial Chapel. https://www.woodfinchapel.com

