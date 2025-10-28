OBITUARY: Ratsamy Veenee Phanthalangsry

Mrs. Ratsamy Phanthalangsry, age 83 of Murfreesboro, TN, passed away Monday, October 27, 2025. Born in Loas, she was the daughter of the late Doune and Ngaw Saythongsouk.

Mrs. Phanthalangsry is survived by her six children, Vannasy Phanthalangsry, Chanthavy Onevathana, Sengmany Charthavisouk, Virasack Phanthalangsry, Anourack Phanthalangsry, and Phaksavanh Nguyen; and her siblings, Somdy Hansana and Sengchanh Vannouvong.

Ratsamy enjoyed sowing, gardening and doing antique shopping.

Visitation with the family will be at Woodfin Memorial Chapel on Sunday, November 2, 2025, from 12:00 PM to 3:00 PM. The funeral service will be at 3:00 PM on Sunday November 2, 2025.

Cremation will be at Woodfin Chapel Crematory following the service.