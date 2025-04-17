OBITUARY: Rasheed Abdul Anwar Aziz

Rasheed Abdul Anwar Aziz, age 47, passed away on April 15, 2025. He was born in Brooklyn, NY and a resident of Rutherford County.

Rasheed was preceded in death by his father, Amin Abdul Aziz.

He is survived by his wife, Tayhlia Fuller-Bey; daughter, Eyanna Aziz; sons, Niseem Clay, Quaseem Aziz; sister, Nadirah Aziz; brother, Amin Taufiq Abdul Aziz; and two grandchildren.

Visitation will be at Jennings and Ayers Funeral Home from 9:00-11:00 AM, Saturday, April 19, 2025 with military honors at 10:00 AM.

Please leave online condolences for the family at www.jenningsandayers.com Jennings and Ayers Funeral Home, 820 South Church Street, Murfreesboro, TN. 37130. 615-893-2422.

