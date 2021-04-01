Randy T. Garrett, age 66 of Murfreesboro, passed away on March 31, 2021. He is preceded in death by his parents; two sons, Michael Troy Garrett and Matthew Lee Garrett; and a sister, Nancy Garrett Smith.

He is survived by his wife, Nancy Garrett; his son, Kevin Mitchell Garrett; his sister, Brenda; and his brother Clovis William Garrett.

Randy served in law enforcement for over 40 years, serving for both the Murfreesboro Police Department and the Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office.

Visitation will be Saturday, April 3, 2021 from 2:00 until 4:00 p.m. at Woodfin Memorial Chapel. Funeral services will immediately follow the visitation at 4:00 PM.

