Randy “Big R” Roger Murphy, age 69, passed away January 27, 2022 surrounded by his loving family at his residence.

He was born in Cannon County and lived in Warren County and Rutherford County.

Randy was preceded in death by his father, John Randal Murphy; and brothers, John Wayne Murphy and Michael Floyd Murphy.

He is survived by his mother, Doris Helen Barrett Murphy; wife of 48 years, Debbie Potts Murphy; son, Stacy (Jennifer) Murphy; brother, Chris Murphy; sisters, Dottie Mullinax, Cindy Sullivan, and Tammy Trammel; grandsons, Shane Randall Murphy and Gavin David Murphy; and two great-grandchildren.

Visitation will be 4:00-7:00 PM, Sunday, January 30, 2022 at Jennings and Ayers Funeral Home.

Chapel service will be 1:00 PM, Monday, January 31, 2022 at Jennings and Ayers with Bro. Adam Johnson officiating. Burial will follow in Evergreen Cemetery with family and friends serving as pallbearers.

Jennings and Ayers Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 820 S. Church Street, Murfreesboro, TN 37130. 615-893-2422 Please leave online condolences at www.jenningsandayers.com.