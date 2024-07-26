OBITUARY: Randall ‘Randy’ Lee Howell

Randall “Randy” Lee Howell, age 72 of Murfreesboro, passed on Tuesday, July 23, 2024.

He was a native of Georgia and moved to Nashville at a young age.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Cleveland Howell and Hazel Howell; and infant children, Whitney and David Howell.

He is survived by his wife of 36 years, Joan Watts Howell; children, Beth Neal and husband Andy, Virginia Razo and husband Michael, Ryan Howell, Hannah Johnson and husband Benjamin, and Molly Howell; and grandchildren, Ailene, Eudora, Beatrix, Matthew, Connor, James, Grace, and Lila.

Randy earned a B.S. and M.S. from Middle Tennessee State University and completed post-graduate work at the University of Tennessee. As a chemist, he worked for Y-12 in Oak Ridge and various environmental laboratories. Randy was an avid cyclist and frequently rode between downtown Nashville and Percy Priest Dam.

He was a talented, lifelong musician on piano, guitar, and trumpet, and loved to sing. He always had a joke ready and a way of making children laugh. He was a passionate volunteer with Court Appointed Special Advocates (CASA) of Rutherford County as a champion for children.

In lieu of flowers, please donate to CASA in honor of Randy at https://www.casaofrutherfordcounty.org/donate.html.

Visitation will be on Wednesday, July 31, from 2:00 PM to 4:00 PM at Woodfin Memorial Chapel. Celebration of Life service will follow on Wednesday, July 31, at 4:00 PM at Woodfin Memorial Chapel. Joe Coleman will officiate. www.woodfinchapel.com

