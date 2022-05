Mr. Randall Freeman Jones of Murfreesboro, Tennessee passed away on Sunday, May 15, 2022, he was 59 years old.

He was a native of Nashville and was preceded in death by his parents, Vernon and Eva Bell Jones, and sister, Glenda Gomez.

Mr. Jones was the owner of Murfreesboro Mirror and Shower Door. He was a member of Temple Baptist Church.

Mr. Jones is survived by his wife of 42 years, Patricia “Patty” Lago Jones; children, Crystal Wrather and husband Jared, Lisa Bond and husband Craig, Kayla Vanderpool and husband Tim, Brandon Jones and wife Lora, Jason Jones and wife Chelsea, Aaron Jones; grandchildren, Kaylee, Ethan, Brayden, Alexandria, Oliver, Kaydence, Mason, Abbigail, Caleb, Evalynn, Maddison, and Owen (on the way); sister, Patricia Cornish; brothers, Steve Jones and wife Pat, Timmy Jones and wife Lynn.

Visitation will be 12Noon till 8:00 PM Wednesday and 10:00 AM until 2:00 PM Thursday at Woodfin Memorial Chapel. Funeral Service 2:00 PM Thursday at Woodfin Memorial Chapel with Brother Sam Epley. Burial will follow in Roselawn Memorial Gardens. www.woodfinchapel.com

