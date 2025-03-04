OBITUARY: Randall E. ‘Mouse’ Barrett

Randall E. “Mouse” Barrett, age 72, of Murfreesboro, passed away on March 1, 2025 at his home.

He was a lifelong resident of the Silver Hill Community of Rutherford County. He retired from Rutherford County Waste Disposal. His favorite hobby was raising and caring for his roosters and hens.

Randall was preceded in death by his parents, James Howard Barrett, Jr. and Helen Wade Barrett; and brother, Jim Barrett.

He is survived by his sister, Diane Eubank (David “Bubba”); sister-in-law, Kay Barrett; and nieces and nephews, Kesha Davenport (Dale), Jimmy Barrett (Shannon), Kenneth Barrett (Sandy), and Jody Eubank. Special thanks to caregiver Miss Angela.

Visitation will be held on Tuesday, March 4, 2025 from 4:00 PM until 7:00 PM at Jennings and Ayers Funeral Home. A chapel service will be at 1:00 PM on Wednesday, March 5, 2025 with George Davis officiating. Burial will follow at Roselawn Memorial Gardens with family and friends serving as active pallbearers.

Please leave online condolences for the family at www.jenningsandayers.com Jennings and Ayers Funeral Home, 820 South Church Street, Murfreesboro, TN. 37130. 615-893-2422.

