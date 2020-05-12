Randall Dale (Ronnie) Miller age 59. Ronnie was born August 12, 1960 in Munice, Indiana. He relocated to Murfreesboro in 1999. He passed away on 10, 2020. Ronnie worked for Cummings Signs.

Ronnie is survived by his mother Marilyn B. Miller of Murfreesboro; siblings, Larry Miller of Murfreesboro, Vickie Butler of Macon, GA, Debbie Sherfield of Murfreesboro, Mark Miller (Beth Corter) of Smyrna, TN, Tom Miller (Shanda) of Surfside Beach, South Carolina, Peggy Blanton (Jay) of Brooksville, FL; also survived by six nieces, 3 nephews, 9 great nieces, 8 great nephews, 1 great-great niece and 2 great-great nephews. Ronnie was preceded in death by his father Raymond Dale Miller, 4 uncles and 6 aunts.

A memorial service will be 11:00AM Saturday, May 16, 2020 and visitation with the family will be from 10:00 AM until service time. Jennings & Ayers Funeral Home and Cremation, 820 S. Church Street, Murfreesboro, TN 37130. 615-893-2422. Please leave online condolences at www.jenningsandayers.com