Randall Clyde Edwards, age 74, of Rockvale, TN passed away on May 10, 2026. He was preceded in death by his parents Fount and Clara Edwards and brothers, Ernest Edwards and Carl Edwards.

Clyde grew up here in Murfreesboro, TN along with his 14 brothers and sisters. He spent his time grilling the best burgers you’ve ever had, giving tractor rides to the little ones, drinking coffee on the porch, having parties, and building or fixing anything that needed it. He loved going to Gulf Shores to fish and hunt for shells with his wife, but he really loved going to Pigeon Forge to drive through the mountains with his family. Clyde had his own way of doing things and he would not be told what to do, but he would also do anything for anyone. Clyde drove a Concrete Mixer for 47 years. He worked 22 of those years at Smyrna Ready Mix where he found a work family that cannot compare to any other. In fact, he made friends wherever he went. He was a “2nd Dad” to so many. He loved and protected his family fiercely.

Clyde is survived by his wife of 36 years, Sheila Edwards, daughter, Andrea Steiner (James), son, Brian Edwards, Father-in-Law, Odell Dyer, Sister-in-Law, Rita Dyer Thomas, Sisters: Joanie Davis, Shirley-Ann Orrand, Peggy Manus, Mildred Campbell, Wanda Martin, Betty Pitts, Rita Montgomery, and Sally Winfrey; Brothers: David Edwards, Robert Edwards, Fount Edwards, Roger Edwards, and Donald Edwards.

Visitation with the family will be held on Thursday, May 14, 2026 between the hours of 3:00pm – 9:00pm at Cavalry Church in Murfreesboro, TN. (2315 Joe B Jackson Pkwy)

Service will be held on Friday, May 15, 2026 at 12:00pm at Cavalry Church, with the burial to follow. Burial will be at Windrow Cemetery in Rockvale, TN. (8623 Windrow Rd. Rockvale, TN 37153)

Service officiated by Jeff Hollingshead.

Family and friends will serve as pallbearers.

For more obituaries visit our obituaries page.

This obituary was published by Smith Family Funeral & Crematory Services, LLC – Murfreesboro.

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