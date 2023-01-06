OBITUARY: Randal ‘Randy’ Murray McCrary

Randal “Randy” Murray McCrary, age 71, of Murfreesboro, Tennessee passed away on Sunday, January 1, 2023.

A Murfreesboro native, he was born to the late Porter and Lillian McCrary.

Randy graduated from Kittrell High School in 1970. In 1972, He volunteered for the US Navy and served aboard the USS Kitty Hawk until 1974 when he was honorably discharged. He then returned home to Tennessee. After working at the Alvin C. York VA Hospital for many years, Randy retired in 2018.

In his free time, Randy was an avid collector of antique John Deere equipment, a competitor in tractor pulls and a frequent attendee at antique tractor shows and swap meets throughout the Southeast and Midwest.

Randal is survived by his sons, Will (Cayce) McCrary and Aubrey (Dawn) McCrary; three grandchildren, Annabelle McCrary, Addilyn McCrary, Ethan (Taisia) Loyd; sister, Carol (David) Moeller; brother, Wayne (Tammy) McCrary; numerous nieces and nephews, and former spouse, Patrece Buckner McCrary.

Visitation with the family will be Sunday, January 8, 2023 from 12:00-3:00 PM and will be followed by the funeral service at 3:00 PM at Woodfin Memorial Chapel. A graveside service will take place at 1:00 PM on Tuesday, January 10, 2023 at Middle Tennessee State Veterans Cemetery located at 7931 McCrory Lane, Nashville, TN 37221. https://www.woodfinchapel.com

