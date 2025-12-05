OBITUARY: Ralph Leon Peebles

Ralph Leon Peebles, age 87 of Murfreesboro, TN, passed away Tuesday, December 2, 2025. A native of Woodbury, TN, he was the son of the late Leon Puckett Peebles and Mattie Ruth Howeth Peebles. Mr. Peebles was also preceded in death by his wife Lela Proctor Peebles.

Mr. Peebles is survived by his daughters, Leanne Bates and her husband Ward of Murfreesboro, TN and Jennelle Peebles of Murfreesboro, TN; son, Chip Peebles and his wife Laura of Brentwood, TN; grandchildren, Parker Bates and his wife Kaylee, Sadler Bates and his wife Nicole, Carter Peebles, Cason Peebles, and Lindsay Peebles.

Visitation with the family will be held from 10:00 AM to 12:00 PM Friday, December 5, 2025, at Woodfin Memorial Chapel. The funeral service will be held Friday at 12:00 PM following the visitation with P. R. Anderson officiating. Burial will follow in Roselawn Memorial Gardens with family and friends serving as pallbearers.

Mr. Peebles was a member of the Tusculum Church of Christ, a U. S. Army veteran, and retired from Nashville Electric Service (NES).

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Pitt Hopkins Research Foundation at pitthopkins.org, in honor of his granddaughter Lindsay.

