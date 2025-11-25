OBITUARY: Ralph Herman Foll, Jr.

Ralph Herman Foll, Jr., 81, of Murfreesboro, Tennessee, passed away on November 19, 2025. Born June 17, 1944, in Mountain View, Arkansas, to Neva Petty Foll and Ralph Herman Foll, Sr.

He was preceded in death by his parents and infant brother John. Ralph is survived by his cherished wife of 59 years, Frances Davenport Foll; his daughter, Shelly Foll Thorburn (Jerry); his sisters, Faye Jeffery and Joy Foll; and his brother, Frank Foll.

Ralph lived a full and generous life marked by hard work, quiet skill, and an unwavering love for his family. Ralph retired from Delta Air Lines following 30 years of dedicated service while pouring his heart into the work he truly loved: home building and architectural design, a passion he pursued until his final days. He and Frances built a successful custom-home business in Arkansas that spanned three decades, then continued their craft in Tennessee for another 25 years after moving closer to their daughter and son-in-law. Ralph designed and built three beautiful homes for his daughter and her husband, each one a labor of love with every detail perfected. Ralph never met a challenge or hobby he couldn’t master.

If something was broken, Ralph could fix it, cars, radios, houses, anything. He once restored a century-old automobile to running condition, a quiet testament to his patience and ingenuity. An avid outdoorsman, he loved hunting especially with his nephews in Arkansas and fishing, casting lines from his bass boat. His daughter’s passion for horses began when she was in grade school, and he embraced it as if it were his own, cherishing every trail ride they shared.

He was a licensed Extra Class amateur radio operator (call sign K5MOG). He was an accomplished builder of remote-control aircraft. He took such joy in making his famous fudge, strawberry shortcake, and biscuits, and he loved sharing them with friends. Yet what people will remember most is his generous spirit: he would literally give the shirt off his back to anyone in need.

Ralph will be deeply missed by his family, his friends, and everyone whose life he touched with his kindness, skill, and quiet strength. His legacy endures in the homes he built and designed, the classic cars he brought back to life, the fishing memories on the lake, and, above all, in the hearts of those fortunate enough to call him husband, dad, brother, and friend.

Rest easy, Ralph (Dad). You made the world better simply by being in it.

Your family loves you and misses you more than words can say.

In keeping with Ralph’s wishes, no memorial service will be held, and an online guestbook is available for the Foll family at www.woodfinchapel.com.