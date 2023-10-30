OBITUARY: Ralph Dean Bolton ‘Poppie’

Ralph Dean Bolton “Poppie”, age 77, of Murfreesboro, TN, passed away peacefully at home on October 28, 2023 after a two-year battle with bladder cancer.

It was his lifelong dream to build his own home, and that dream was realized in 2021 when it was complete. He was able to come back to his home, where he spent his final week with his wife, family, and friends at his side.

Ralph was born in Franklin, TN on September 29, 1946, to William Calvin Bolton and Sea Willow Brock Bolton and attended Central High School in Nashville, TN.

He served in the US Army, stationed in Korea. After discharge, he learned to build cabinets (and pretty much anything else with wood) by working with his dad in the family business. Eventually, he started his own cabinet/commercial remodeling company which he operated until his retirement. He primarily worked for the State of Tennessee, Vanderbilt University, and Holiday Inn.

In addition to his parents, Ralph was preceded in death by his sister, Dianne Roberts; granddaughter, Annabel Joy Pounds; and son-in-law, Steve Baker

He is survived by his wife, Sheryll Love Bolton; daughters, Teresa Baker, Lori Bolton, Casey (Tommy) Pounds; and son, Denis (Deann) Lackey; grandchildren, Coby Baker, Chaz Baker, Sara Lott, Savannah Lott, Luke (Cam) Lackey, and Amelia Love Pounds; great grandson, Caden Dean Baker; sister, Debbie (Henry) Harbison; brothers, Michael (Jeanette) Bolton, Tommy (Diane) Bolton, Johnny (Gina) Bolton; along with numerous cousins, nieces and nephews.

Visitation with the family will be Thursday, November 2, 2023 from 2:00-4:00 PM at Woodfin Memorial Chapel. A Celebration of Life service officiated by Brandon Hicks of Manchester, TN will follow at 4:00 PM. https://www.woodfinchapel.com

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to:

National Tay-Sachs and Allied Diseases (NTSAD) via website https://ntsad.org/donate-to-ntsad/

St. Jude’s Research Hospital, 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN 38105.

