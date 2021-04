Rachele Weed Lightsey, age 46, of Murfreesboro, TN, passed away Monday, April 26, 2021. She was a long-time resident of Rutherford County, Tennessee.

She is survived by her husband, Jared Lightsey of Elizabethton, TN; children, Jordan (Eli) Genet, Kamryn (Dylan) Lien, and Gage Lightsey; grandchild, Emmit James Genet; parents, Dennis and Kaye Stem Weed; sister, Ericka Weed (Erik) Webster; brothers, Daniel Weed and David Weed. She was preceded in death by her grandparents, Willie Stem Jr. and Elsie Stem; and James Weed and Gertrude Weed.

Funeral services will be Thursday at 3:00 p.m. at Woodfin Memorial Chapel. Visitation will be Thursday from 1:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m. Burial will follow on Saturday at 2:00 p.m. in Ensor Grave Yard in Elizbethton, Tennessee.