Ms. Rachel B. Anderson went to her heavenly home Tuesday, February 3, 2026, at her residence surrounded by her family. Rachel was 88 years old.

She was born in Burlington, North Carolina and the family moved to Durham, North Carolina two years later. She was educated in the Durham County Schools and graduated Durham High School in 1955. She attended Croft Business for one year. She worked at Duke University and then General Telephone Company followed by Pinewood Christian Academy. Rachel retired from Civil Service at Ft. Stewart as a supply clerk.

Rachel was married to Harold Copley and the family moved from Durham, North Carolina to Bowling Green, Ohio and then to Mt. Juliet, Tennessee and then to Glennville, Georgia where the family made their home.

Rachel loved to sew, put together puzzles and play card games. She was a member of many clubs and organizations over the years, in Durham, Tifton and Glennville. Most of all, she loved athletic events. She has a four-generation family that has participated in sports at the Glennville Recreation Department. That ranges from her great-grandchildren, grandchildren, son, daughter and herself. Rachel played softball for several different teams during her younger years. As the great-grandchildren still play, she rarely missed a practice and never missed a game. She has also coached basketball and softball. She was the first coach to have an undefeated season at Pinewood Christian Academy in softball (12u). Rachel also coached the varsity girls’ softball team at Pinewood, which was so special to her because she had the privilege of coaching her daughter. She loved watching sports and cheering on the Georgia Bulldogs football team, Duke Blue Devils basketball team, and Atlanta Braves baseball team.

Rachel is survived by, her daughter, Candace Laire Copley, daughter-in-law, Renee Kountis, grandchildren, Amanda Knight Johnson (Jesse), Daniel Louis Knight (Nicky), Kristin Kountis Beasley (Scott) and Kellie Kountis. Great Grandchildren, Adalyn Kirkland, BeBe Beasley, Lawson Knight, Lan Johnson, Asa Kate Johnson, Indy Knight, Alexis Simmons, Haleigh Johnson, Jaylynn Johnson, brother, Vernon Bishop, several nieces and nephews. Rachel’s beloved dog, Molly, was always by her side.

She is preceded in death by her parents, Jones and Ruth Bishop, sister, Joanne Atkins and son, Wayne Kountis.

Visitation will begin at 5:00 pm, Thursday, February 5, 2026 at Brannen Family Funeral Services. Funeral Services will be held at 2:00 pm, Friday, February 6, 2026 at the chapel of Brannen Family Funeral Services. Burial will follow in Glennville Memorial Gardens.

