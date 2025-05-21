OBITUARY: Rachael Mae “Ray” Smitty

Rachael May “Ray” Smitty, age 25 of Murfreesboro, TN passed away May 16, 2025. She was born February 21, 2000, in Murfreesboro, TN to Randy Smitty and Melissa Smitty.

She was proceeded in death by paternal grandparents, T.A. and Ethel Smitty, uncles Sterling and Dennis Smitty, and cousin Justin, maternal great grandmother Mary Fowler and close friend Anna “Snow” Seckinger.

Survived by her beloved son Waylon Smitty, baby momma MaKenzie Williams, father Randy Smitty, mother Melissa Smitty, maternal grandmother Jeannie Jones, brother Randall (Danielle) Smitty, sister Autumn Brown, nieces Ember Morrison and Serra Brown and many other beloved family members and friends.

Visitation with the family will be held at Murfreesboro Funeral Home on Thursday, May 22, 2025 from 10am – 12pm with a Celebration of Life service to follow at 12pm.