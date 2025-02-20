OBITUARY: R. W. Groom, III

R.W. Groom, III, of Nashville, TN passed away Friday, February 14, 2025. He was the son and only child of R.W. Groom, Jr. and Bernice Vance Groom of Murfreesboro, Tennessee.

R.W. is survived by his wife of 31 years, Pamela Jones Groom; son, Taylor Groom of Nashville, TN; daughter, Anna Kathryn Groom of Nashville, TN; nieces Juliet and Abigail Jones of Nolensville, TN, Mackenzie Burgess of Fort Collins, Co; nephew Austin Burgess of San Francisco, CA; sisters-in- law Kim Burgess of Fort Collins, Co, Mandy Jones of Nolensville, TN, brother-in-law Rod Burgess of Fort Collins, mother-in-law Mary Jane Jones of Louisville, KY; beloved cousins on the Vance, Groom, Swanson and Jones side, and the extended Jones family. He is preceded in death by his parents, his brother-in law Brad Jones, his mother-in law Betty Jones, his father-in law Gary Jones, and his beloved aunts and uncles on the Vance/Groom side.

The funeral service will be held 11:00 am Saturday, February 22, 2025, at Woodmont Christian Church, 3601 Hillsboro Pike, Nashville, TN 37215 with Dr. Clay Stauffer officiating. Visitation with family will be one hour prior to the funeral service and one hour following the service. A graveside service will be held at 3:00 pm at Roselawn Memorial Gardens in Murfreesboro, TN.

R.W. was a devoted husband, father, friend, English teacher, musician, singer, songwriter, literature writer, photographer, fisherman, tennis player, sports fan, and music fan of all sorts especially the Beatles and James Taylor.

R.W. was born in Lebanon, TN while his dad was stationed in the army. They moved to El Paso, TX and lived at Fort Bliss until the age of 9. He loved the wild west and spoke fondly of the tumbleweed and memories there. They moved to Murfreesboro, and he attended Mitchell Nielson Elementary where his mother was a teacher. R.W. accepted Christ as his savior at age 10 at First Baptist Church in Murfreesboro where he was active in youth group and choir. He went to Murfreesboro Central High and played on the tennis team, trombone in the band, was in a high school fraternity Sigma Chi Omega, was a pitcher in baseball in Rec leagues, and in high school drama.

He attended University of Tennessee Martin and received a Bachelor’s degree in English after being resident assistant, on the tennis team, in play productions, and played guitar and sang in coffee houses and hotel gigs. R.W. wanted to be an English teacher because of high school teachers who inspired him, and he taught all levels from 7-12 including a media news program and yearbook for over 40 years. He obtained his Masters in English with a thesis on Steinbeck and an Ed.S . degree in Administration from Middle Tennessee State University.

His teaching career included Fayetteville Junior High, Apollo Middle School, Antioch High School, Hillsboro High School, Cohn Learning Center, and finally as a Reading Coach for MNPS. He coached tennis, was yearbook sponsor, started the Hillsboro Recycling site; led student trips to D.C. and Europe along with his wife; worked Homework Hotline, photographed weddings, friends, and children, and was viewed as an extraordinary teacher. Students often stopped him in public to thank him and tell him how they learned to have a voice, learned to write, read, express themselves, analyze the power of the word, and how safe and kind of an atmosphere he created. People often say he was the kindest, most humble man they have ever known.

R.W. met the love of his life, Pam at Antioch High School where they both taught. They joined Woodmont Christian Church in 1993 shortly before they were married there. He was a deacon twice, chaired Room in the Inn, chaired Outreach Committee, worked Habitat for Humanity, taught kids’ Sunday School, chaperoned trips to Guatemala and Appalachia, and supported all his kid’s involvement there.

As a dad and a husband, there was no better. R.W. delighted in every milestone of being a dad and even turned down jobs where it would mean being away from his children. We had a sweet life with summers and vacations with our kids! He coached Taylor’s basketball, soccer, and baseball and Anna Kathryn’s softball and basketball. He was an avid supporter of the kids’ drama productions and Anna Kathryn’s dance shows. Above all, he was an attentive, tender, loving father to his kids.

The heart of this man is his gentle, humble spirit. He was both a creative soul and someone who could renovate a house. We were in awe of his talents and natural gifts. He cared for his parents when they were ill and even moved his mom into his condo. He cared for Pam’s mother with unceasing devotion in our home. His love of animals may have rivaled his love for people, as he raised many a boxer, and saved rescues. His songwriting sessions with his best friend Bob were some of his favorite days along with lake days on the pontoon boat, marveling at European sites, camping in the woods, or beach days looking for turtles with his family at Turtle Reef. His best times of his life however were always with Pam by his side… and with his sweet children Taylor and Anna Kathryn. We were thankful to be with him in the end and will miss him forever until we see him in Heaven.

Donations may be made to “Woodmont Christian Church” in memory of R. W. Groom for Outreach to local charities; 3601 Hillsboro Pike, Nashville, TN 37215.

