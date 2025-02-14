OBITUARY: Priscilla Wiik

Priscilla Mae Wiik, age 51 of Beechgrove, Tennessee died Friday, February 7, 2025. She was a native of Tulsa, Oklahoma. Survivors include her mother and step father, Darla Manor and husband Ronnie of Beechgrove; father and step mother, Bill Kaiser and wife Linda of Sperry, Oklahoma; children, Clarissa Crosier of Manchester, Steven Massey of Beechgrove, Jeremy Wiik of Murfreesboro; siblings, Christina Richards, Jason Kaiser, Billy Rountree, Katrina Sutterfield; grandchildren, Kailey, Brycen, Zion, Cullen, Alias; and a host of other loving family and friends. She was preceded in death by a brother, Billy Don Kaiser.

Visitation with the Wiik family will be at Woodfin Memorial Chapel on Monday, February 17, 2025, from 11:00am until the time of funeral services beginning at 1:00pm. Burial will follow in Coleman Cemetery with family and friends serving as pallbearers.

An online guestbook is available for the Wiik family at www.woodfinchapel.com.