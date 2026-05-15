Prince T. Reed, age 91 of Murfreesboro passed away Tuesday May 12, 2026. He was a native of Murfreesboro and was preceded in death by his parents Willie David Reed, and Media Mai Smith Reed.

He was a member of St. Rose of Lima Catholic Church and was a veteran of the United States Air Force and retired from Johnson Controls.

Mr. Reed is survived by his wife of 70 years, Anna Reed; son, Timothy Reed; daughter, Jacqueline Reed; grandson Braydan Reed.

A celebration of life service will be held at the later date. Woodfin Memorial Chapel is in charge of cremation arrangements. www.woodfinchapel.com

For more obituaries visit our obituaries page.

This obituary was published by Woodfin Funeral Chapel – Murfreesboro.

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