OBITUARY: Precious Delana Patrick

Precious Delana Patrick, age 26, passed away May 11, 2023 at Ascension St Thomas Midtown Hospital.

She was born in Davidson County and lived most of her life in Rutherford County. She was of the Church of Christ faith.

Precious was preceded in death by her father, Frankie Lee Patrick.

She is survived by her mother, Kimberly Lynne Patrick; fiancé, Justin Turner; son, Jayce Nathaniel Turner; brother, Tanner Reece Patrick; and sisters, Brittany Paige (Justin) Rose and Miranda Grace Patrick. She is also survived by her grandparents, Toby and Clittie McPeak and Mary Burgett; nieces, nephews, cousins, uncles, aunts.

Visitation will be 4:00-7:00 PM, Sunday, May 14, 2023 at Jennings and Ayers Funeral Home.

Chapel service will be 2:00 PM, Monday, May 15, 2023 at Jennings and Ayers. Burial will follow in O’Brien Cemetery with uncles, cousin and friend serving as pallbearers.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Jennings and Ayers to help the family with funeral costs.

Please leave online condolences for the family at www.jenningsandayers.com Jennings and Ayers Funeral Home, 820 South Church Street, Murfreesboro, TN. 37130. 615-893-2422.

For more obituaries visit https://rutherfordsource.com/obituaries/