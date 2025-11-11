OBITUARY: Praseutsack Bouaravong

Mr. Prasectsack Bouaravong, age 62, passed away Thursday, November 6, 2025, at his home surrounded by family. Born in Laos, he is the son of the late Bob Bouaravong and Amy Bouaravong.

Mr. Prasectsack is survived by his siblings, Iris Boun, Keovong Phommasane, Noy Bouaravong, and Kathy Bouaravong, along with many nieces and nephews.

He will be remembered as a loving uncle and his dedication to his work at the temple.

Services with the family will be held at a later date.

Cremation is under the direction of Woodfin Memorial Chapel.