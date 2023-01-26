OBITUARY: Pranee McMahon

Mrs. Pranee McMahon, age 72, passed away Monday, January 23, 2023.

She was preceded in death by her parents and two brothers.

She is survived by her husband, Mark McMahon; sisters, Pranom Kuessner and her husband Udo, Apinya John and her husband David, Pikun Tuamsama and her husband Phan; beloved nieces who she raised as her own daughters, Brianne and Danielle; and many other family and friends.

Visitation with the family will be Friday, January 27, 2023 at Woodfin Memorial Chapel from 11:00-1:00 PM. A celebration of life will be held at Wat Amphawan Temple at a later date. https://www.woodfinchapel.com

 

