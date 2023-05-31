OBITUARY: Porsha Collier

Porsha Collier, age 26, passed away on Monday, May 29, 2023.

She was preceded in death by her grandfather, Ronald Collier; great grandparents, Arthur “Pop” and Mary “Big Mama” Swader, and Minnie Bell Brewer.

She is survived by her parents, Tae and Kathy Collier; sister, Latoya Tiller; grandparents, Steve and Penny Wallace, and Deloris Swader; uncles, Jeffrey Zettlemoyer (Stephanie), Tyris Collier (Mammie); aunts, Jennifer Zettlemoyer and Marquita Frazier (Fred); eight cousins; the Kennedy’s, Ken, Tina, Evelyn, and Lindy; and many other family and friends.

Porsha was a graduate of Siegel High School. She was a beautiful, kind, and caring person. She always had a smile on her face and put others above herself. She was loved by all who knew her.

Visitation with the family will be Saturday, June 3, 2023 at Woodfin Memorial Chapel from 2:00-4:00 PM. Funeral service will follow at 4:00 PM.

