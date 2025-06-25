OBITUARY: Polly Fisk

Georgia Pauline “Polly” Fisk, age 93, of Murfreesboro, TN passed away Saturday, June 21, 2025. She was born in Jonesboro, AR to the late George and Mary Jane Wilson Fuller. Polly was a seamstress who always looked her best. She travelled to all 50 states and three countries. She enjoyed spending time with her family, cooking Sunday dinner, and made extra time to make each holiday special.

Polly is survived by her son, Jimmy Fisk; seven grandchildren, 20 great grandchildren; two great great grandchildren; and three siblings. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her daughter, Gayle Fisk, and a brother.

A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.