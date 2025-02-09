OBITUARY: Pine Manivong

Mrs. Pine Manivong, age 91, of Nashville, TN passed away Friday, February 7, 2025. She was born in Laos to the late Titmee and Ontha Meethaphone. Mrs. Manivong was a homemaker to her family and of the Buddhist faith.

Mrs. Manivong is survived by her children, Bounthan Manivong and his wife Chansanith, Vandy Phimavong and her husband Vorachack, Saly Manivong and his wife Sangdeun, Chandy Manivong and his wife Khonsavanh, and Somsy Manivong and his wife Noui; grandchildren, Noi, Sone, Diane, Reagan, Angelina, Ah’lee, Thun, Jessica, Tyler, Nino, Fiona, and Aison; eleven great grandchildren; and faithful canine companions, Coco and Chanel.

Visitation with the family will be Friday, February 14, 2025 from 3:00pm until 6:00pm at Woodfin Memorial Chapel. A Traditional Lao Funeral Service will be held Saturday, February 15, 2025 at 3:00pm at Woodfin Memorial Chapel.