OBITUARY: Phoukham Xayahan

OBITUARY: Phoukham Xayahan

Michael Carpenter
Phoukham Xayahan Obit

Mr. Phoukham Xayahan, age 66, passed away Sunday, January 18, 2026. He was preceded in death by his parents, Keung and Khamthan Xayahan; and sister, Bounleung McVey.

He is survived by his siblings, Amphone Sikounlabout of Murfreesboro, TN, Saysana Xayahan of Smyrna, TN, Phouvanh Xayahan of Murfreesboro, Chanthone Spear of Murfreesboro, Bangon Chandavong of Texas, Vahnly Anderson of Texas, Oaby Xayahan of Murfreesboro, and Angty Xayahan of Alabama; along with many nieces and nephews, and close friends.

Visitation with the family will be Saturday, January 24, 2026 from 1:00-2:00 PM at Woodfin Memorial Chapel. Funeral service will begin at 2:00 PM with cremation to follow.

This obituary was published by Woodfin Funeral Chapel – Murfreesboro.

