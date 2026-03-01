Phillip W. Harrison, age 88 of Murfreesboro, TN, passed away Thursday, February 26, 2026. A native of Fayetteville, TN, he was the son of the late Hugh Everette Harrison and Mayme Pauline Moore Harrison. Mr. Harrison was also preceded in death by sons, Tracy Brian Wright and Jeffery Wayne Harrison, and a daughter, Mary Phillis Harrison.

Mr. Harrison is survived by his daughter, Lisa Tomberlain and her husband W. C. of Morrison, TN; sister, Betty Reese of Fayetteville, TN; six grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren.

Visitation with the family will be held on Saturday, February 28, 2026, from 10:00 AM to 11:00 AM at Woodfin Memorial Chapel. The funeral service will be held at 11:00 AM Saturday, February 28, 2026, following the visitation at the funeral home. Burial will follow in Woodlawn Memorial Park with family and friends serving as pallbearers.

Mr. Harrison was a proud U.S. Air Force veteran.

