OBITUARY: Phillip Putman

Phillip Dale Putman, age 60 of Murfreesboro, Tennessee died Saturday, December 27, 2025, at St. Thomas Rutherford Hospital.

Phillip was preceded in death by his father, Jerry Link Putman. Survivors include his mother and stepfather, Lona and Vince Ewing of Allen, Texas; daughter, Abbie Johnson and husband Brandon Johnson of Murfreesboro; Abbie’s mom, Stacie Yoquelet of Murfreesboro; best friend, Laduska Johnson of Hendersonville, and a host of other loving family and friends.

He was a native of Ardmore, Oklahoma and a proud United States Navy Veteran.

Visitation with the Putman family will be Wednesday, December 31, 2025, from 11:00 am until the time of funeral services beginning at 1:00 pm at Woodfin Memorial Chapel. Burial will follow in Evergreen Cemetery with family and friends serving as pallbearers.

