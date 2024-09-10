OBITUARY: Phillip Eugene Fullhart

Phillip Eugene Fullhart, age 83 of Smyrna passed away on Sunday, September 8, 2024.

He was a native of Muncie, Indiana.

He was preceded in death by his wife Mary Fullhart, daughter Debbie Watson, sons Michael Phillip Fullhart, Phillip Wayne Fullhart; granddaughter, Natashia Joe Palmer, sons-in-law, Carl Watson, Dustin Stiner; parents, Low Jefferson Fullhart, and Wanda Mae Conner Fullhart.

Mr. Fullhart was a member of Christ Life Community Church and was a retired police officer from Ball State University in Muncie. He also was a retired Pastor.

Mr. Fullhart is survived by his children, Rhonda Watson, and Katrinka Stiner; grandchildren, Justin Watson, Jason Watson, Heather Greer and husband Jeromy, Bobby Watson and wife Lizzie, Glenn Meadows and wife Chelsea, Roberta Lynn, Sabrina Darden and husband Jordan, Joshua Fullhart and wife Lauren, Lucas Fullhart, Faith Fullhart; great-grandchildren, Kaylee, Evan, Zoey, Hyed, Xavier, Kara, Jada, Maya, Elijah, Talia, Marianna, Joycelyn, Gabriel, Summer, Scarlett, Abbygrace, Nathan, Lucas, Zakk, Michael, Ashton, Ariel, Great-great grandchildren; Wyatt, Luka, Gracelynn, Gabriel; son-in-law. Danny Watson; daughter-in-law, Katherine Fullhart.

Private graveside service will be at Mt. Tabor Cemetery in Muncie. Woodfin Chapel, Smyrna is in charge of cremation arrangements. www.woodfinchapel.com

