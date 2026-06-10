Phillip David Sparks, a beloved husband, father, brother, and friend, passed away peacefully on May 26, 2026, in LaVergne, Tennessee. Born on December 7, 1960, in St. Petersburg, Florida, Phillip’s journey through life was marked by an unwavering commitment to family, hard work, and kindness.

Phillip graduated from Bell High School in 1978 and was christened in the Baptist faith, foundations which shaped the core of his character. At just 18 years old, he embarked on his working life as a sailboat builder, a craft that honed his meticulous nature and love for creating with his hands. This early chapter would evolve into a lifelong dedication as he relocated to the Murfreesboro and Nashville area of Tennessee to begin a prosperous and enduring career in the trucking industry, where he earned respect for his honest work ethic and friendly demeanor.

Known by all who met him as a genuine and warm-hearted man, Phillip was someone who could always be counted on. His honesty and willingness to help others left an indelible mark on the community and on the hearts of those who knew him. Above all, Phillip was a family man who found endless joy in his home and devoted much love and care to it, finding peace in maintaining and nurturing it.

Phillip is survived by his cherished wife of 36 years, Judie Ann, whose steadfast love was a constant source of strength; his son Zachary Sparks; and his stepson Brandon Rittenberry, both of Nashville. He also leaves behind siblings John Sparks and Sylvia Coats of Bell, Florida; Madeline Hopson of Saint Augustine, Florida; and Suzanne Sparks of Ocala, Florida. Each of these family members carries forward the legacy of Phillip’s compassion and spirit.

He was preceded in death by his beloved parents, Mildred and John F. Sparks of Bell, Florida, whose love and guidance will forever be remembered.

Phillip’s life, marked by simple joys, steadfast values, and deep familial bonds, serves as a touching reminder of the profound impact one life can have when lived with sincerity and heart. His memory will continue to inspire those who were blessed to know him, as they hold dear the warmth and light he so generously shared.

Phillip will be lovingly remembered by All Who Knew Him and Sorely Missed.

Inside Angels Arms he was carried away, but in Our Hearts he will Always Stay ♥ ♥

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This obituary was published by Simple Cremation & Funeral Services.

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