OBITUARY: Philip Harold Stilwell

Philip Harold Stilwell, age 86, passed away April 25, 2025.

He was a native of Utica, NY and a resident of Rutherford County. Philip served four years in the United States Air Force and a long-time member of Bethlehem Church of Christ.

Philip was preceded in death by his parents, Mack Stilwell and Mary Gates Stilwell; brother, Edward Stilwell; and sisters, Mary Lou Jones and Geraldine Yaddow.

He is survived by his wife of 62 years, Julie Ann Hall Stilwell; daughters, Tammy (Mike Ooten) Harder, Tracy Stilwell; grandson, Brady Hege and sister, Penny Mahar.

Visitation will be 10:00 AM until 12:00 PM, Wednesday, April 30, 2025 at Jennings and Ayers Funeral Home. Graveside service will follow at 12:30 PM at Evergreen Cemetery with Herb Alsup and Bryan Hayes officiating. Family and friends will serve as pallbearers.

The family would like to thank North Boulevard Meals on Wheels for their thoughtfulness.

Please leave online condolences for the family at www.jenningsandayers.com Jennings and Ayers Funeral Home, 820 South Church Street, Murfreesboro, TN. 37130. 615-893-2422.

