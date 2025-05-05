OBITUARY: Pheuy Chittaboupha

Mr. Pheuy Chittaboupha, age 65, of Smyrna, TN passed away Friday, May 2, 2025. He was a native of Laos and a member of Wat Lao Buddharam Temple. Mr. Chittaboupha enjoyed fishing wherever he could for whatever he could catch. He was also a wine aficionado.

Mr. Chittaboupha is survived by his wife of 25 years, Somchanh Chittaboupha; children, Bounlath Chittabouppha and his wife Phet, Lincoln Chittaboupha, Venus Savatvong, and Khamsi Savatvong and his wife Rachel; grandchildren, Paxton, Maxwell, Ethan, Aubri, and Elizabeth; siblings, Pew Chittaboupha, Pang Chittaboupha, Fong Chittaboupha, Phet Chittaboupha, Phou Chittaboupha, Kham Chittaboupha, and Khum Chittaboupha; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Visitation with the family will be Sunday, May 11, 2025 from 12:00noon until 2:00pm at Woodfin Memorial Chapel. A Traditional Lao Funeral Service will be held Sunday, May 11, 2025 at 2:00pm at Woodfin Memorial Chapel.