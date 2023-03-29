OBITUARY: Peter James Bradford

Peter James Bradford, 38, of Murfreesboro, Tennessee went to be with our Lord on Saturday, March 25, 2023.

Peter was born in Chattanooga, lived in Huntsville and grew up in the Bradenton, FL area. He lived in Murfreesboro for many years until he passed.

After the death of his brother Drew in 2020, Peter and Marjorie (Drew’s wife) found one another and were engaged to be married at the time of Peter’s death. Peter will be remembered by all who loved him, including his fiancé, Marjorie Bradford; his mother Claire Varnell Bradford; his niece and nephew Amber Claire (17) and Timothy Drew (13), all of Murfreesboro, and stepsister Lisa Morton Clarke of Michigan. His two surviving uncles are Scott Bradford and Tim Varnell. His cousins include Patrick Henry, Paul Henry, and Rachel Henry Cleghorn.

Peter was preceded in death by his father James Michael Bradford, stepfather Kendall Morton, grandparents James Edward and Christine Slagle Bradford, Charles Deward and Thelma Forstner Varnell.

Peter graduated high school from Prew Academy in Sarasota, FL and studied business and marketing at MTSU in Murfreesboro.

Peter’s memorial service will be held at 2 p.m., Friday, March 31, 2023, at St. Paul’s Episcopal Church with the Reverend Michael Whitnah officiating. A reception will be held in the parish hall immediately following.

An online guestbook is available for the Bradford family at www.woodfinchapel.com

For more obituaries visit https://rutherfordsource.com/obituaries/