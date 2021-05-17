Penny Sells

Penny Sells, age 46 of Smyrna, Tennessee died Friday, May 14, 2021 at her home surrounded by her family. She was born in Nashville and was the daughter of Frank McCool of Millersville and Helen Johnson of Cookeville who survive her.

In addition to her parents, she is survived by her husband of 21 years, Jeff Sells; their son, Carter Sells; maternal grandmother, Louise Goodwin and a brother, Eddie Farris, both of Cookeville; sister-in-law, Kimberly Oakley and a brother-in-law, Mark Sells and wife Ashley, all of LaVergne; several nieces, nephews and a host of other loving family and friends.

Penny attended LifePoint Church and worked as an Ophthalmologist Technician.

Visitation will be Saturday, May 22, 2021 from 3:00pm until the time of funeral services beginning at 5:00pm at Woodfin Chapel, Smyrna.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorials be made in memory of Penny to the Sarah Cannon Cancer Fund c/o The Community Foundation of Middle Tennessee, P.O. Box 440225, Nashville, TN 37244 or the St Jude Children’s Research Hospital c/o Memorials Processing, 501 St. Jude Pl, Memphis, TN 38105-9959.

Cremation arrangements are under the direction of Woodfin Funeral Chapels and an online guestbook is available for the Sells family at www.woodfinchapel.com.


