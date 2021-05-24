Obituary for Penny Hope Reed

Penny Hope Reed, age 47, passed away May 20, 2021 at her home. She was a native of Rutherford County and lived in Manchester most of her life.

Penny was preceded in death by her parents, Christopher Allen Sanders and Patricia Sellers Hickman. She is survived by her husband, Dwight Steven Reed; sons, Daniel Jacob Steven Reed, Jeremy Glen Varden; step-son, Jaren Steven Reed; daughter, Jesica Hope Buentello; step-daughters, Jennifer (Randy) Hickman, Shelley Reed; brothers, Richard Keith Hickman, Christopher Sanders, William Lee Davis, Mitchel Sanders; and granddaughter, Allieanna Elise Varden.

Visitation with the family will be 10:30 AM until 12:30 PM, Monday, May 24, 2021 at Jennings and Ayers Funeral Home. Graveside service will follow at 1:00 PM at Evergreen Cemetery with AD Reed officiating.

Jennings and Ayers Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 820 S. Church Street, Murfreesboro, TN 37130. 615-893-2422


