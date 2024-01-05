OBITUARY: Peggy Williams

Peggy Williams, age 76, passed away Wednesday, January 3, 2024.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Mason Williams; parents, F.R. and Sally Robinson Goodwin; brothers, Jerry Goodwin and Jackie Goodwin.

She is survived by her children, Lisa Burkhart and her husband Tony, Jeff Fuqua and his wife Becky; grandchildren, Emily Weathers (Dalton), Joshua Burkhart (Izzy Miga), Sam Fuqua, Elizabeth Fuqua; great-granddaughter, Blake Weathers; sister, Sherry McCullough (Eddie); nieces, nephews, and many other family and friends.

Peggy was a life-long resident of Murfreesboro and attended Kittrell High School. She was a retired certified nursing technician from the Veterans Home. She had a deep love for her family but especially her grandchildren and her four-legged companion, Faith.

The family would like to extend a special thank you to the staff at Northside Healthcare and Caris Hospice.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Caris Hospice.

Visitation with the family will be Saturday, January 6, 2024 from 12:00-2:00 PM at Woodfin Memorial Chapel. Funeral service will begin at 2:00 PM. Burial will follow at Coleman Cemetery with grandsons and nephews serving as pallbearers. https://www.woodfinchapel.com

