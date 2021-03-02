Peggy Smith Taylor, 84, entered into her heavenly home on February 28, 2021 in Murfreesboro, Tennessee. She began her earthly journey on May 28, 1936 in Greenbriar, Tennessee with her parents David and Minerva Smith (both deceased). Ten years later she was joined by her sister, Marilyn (deceased). She was raised in Simpson County, Kentucky where she met and married her high school sweetheart, Glenn Taylor on June 15, 1956. Their love of 64 plus years brought into this world three daughters; Teresa Siegel (Larry), Cynthia Jernigan (Terry), and Kelley Clack (Russ). Her six grandchildren were a source of great pride for her; Brandon Siegel (Hannah), Blaine Siegel (Rachel), Candace Bowman (Blake), Carlie Clack (Austin Bennett, fiancé), Seth Jernigan (Hannah), and Chase Clack (Faith Stevens, fiancé). She was blessed with five great grandchildren Will and Bennett Siegel, Claire and Emma Siegel and Luka Bowman. She is also survived by her brother-in-law, Larry Smith, and her sister in-law, Rebecca Carr. Other surviving family members who were dearly loved by her include an aunt, cousins, nephews, and nieces.

Peggy was a loving and supportive wife to Glenn. They moved from Nashville to Memphis in 1962 for him to begin his career as a salesman for Wilson Sporting Goods. For 37 years they called Memphis their home. While living there, Holmes Road church of Christ was their church family. Peggy worked for Memphis Children’s Clinic for 19 years assisting the doctors and eventually becoming one of the clinic’s bookkeepers. Her work allowed her to fulfill one of her deep desires of sending her daughters to Harding Academy of Memphis; for which her daughters are very grateful. Peggy supported her girls’ many school activities by attending their drama, chorus, and sporting events. Glenn and she enjoyed many sightseeing trips and cruises which she carefully planned. They enjoyed attending SEC basketball tournaments as they followed their favorite team, the Kentucky Wildcats. They even attended two Super Bowls together. After Glenn retired, they returned to middle Tennessee to reside in Smyrna. There they attended Smyrna church of Christ for twenty plus years.

Peggy deeply loved her family and always enjoyed any time they were together. Christmases in Gatlinburg are special memories they all hold dear. She believed breakfast consisting of biscuits, gravy, eggs, and bacon was an important meal to share when family was together. She loved to sew, decorate cakes, and make floral arrangements; all of which her family were the recipients. Peggy’s love of music began as a small child, singing hymns in the car with her family. She played in the high school band. She loved listening to gospel singing and watching the Grand Ole Opry.

Many have counted her as a loyal and caring friend. Her love and concern for others was always marked with making a phone call or sending a card even when she was the one in the nursing home.

We rejoice in her “homegoing “as she has completed her journey and greeted by her Lord and Savior with the words, “Well done, good and faithful servant! You have been faithful with a few things: I will put you in charge of many things. Come and share your master’s happiness!” Matthew 25:23.

A celebration of her life will be held on Thursday, March 4th, 2021 at the Woodfin Funeral Home in Smyrna, Tennessee. Visitation will be held from Noon until 2:00 pm. Memorial service will begin at 2:00 pm. Burial to follow at Mapleview Cemetery in Smyrna, Tennessee. In lieu of flowers the family request donations to be made to Holmes Road church of Christ Benevolence Fund, 1187 East Holmes Road, Memphis, Tennessee 38116.

The family would like to express their gratefulness to National Health Care Center and Caris Healthcare in Murfreesboro, Tennessee who took such loving care of our beloved wife, mother, and nana.