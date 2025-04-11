OBITUARY: Peggy Sue Stewart

Peggy Sue Norman Stewart, 87, of Murfreesboro, TN, went to her eternal home on April 8, 2025, at NHC Murfreesboro.

Visitation will be held at Murfreesboro Funeral Home on April 13 from 12 PM to 2 PM followed by a celebration of life with Reverend Dr. David Tiller and Reverend Dr. Benny Woods officiating. Graveside services will follow at Evergreen Cemetery, 519 Greenland Dr., Murfreesboro.

Peggy was born in Marion, IL to parents Francis and Lillian Norman on April 15, 1937. She graduated from Marion High School in 1954. She became a registered nurse in 1957 after graduating from the School of Nursing at Memorial Hospital of Springfield, IL. She served at several hospitals in Marion, IL, Manchester, TN, Thomasville, GA, Pensacola, FL, and Murfreesboro. Her nursing ministry spanned 43 years with most dedicated to veterans at the VA Hospital in Murfreesboro. She had the honor of winning the Hands and Heart Award in 1984 and in 1985 was in the top 3 nominated federal employees for the Middle Tennessee area in the professional category.

Peggy was a dedicated follower of Christ from the age of 13. Her passions were her faith, her family and her friends. Nothing gave her more joy than spending time with her children and many grandchildren and she especially cherished holiday gatherings in her home.

Peggy was preceded in death by her husband, Fred Stewart, of nearly 50 years; her parents; her brother, Gene Norman; and her sister Betty Hankins.

She is survived by her children Pamela Stewart, Myra (JT) Cooper, Brad (Theresa) Stewart, and Rhonda Stewart; sister Francine Sanders; 15 grandchildren and 6 great-grandchildren; a niece and 7 nephews as well as many special friends.

Memorial donations may be made to Tennessee CASA (Court Appointed Special Advocates) at https://www.tncasa.org/ways-to-give/.

To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.