OBITUARY: Peggy Ruth Van Winkle Tubb

Peggy Ruth Van Winkle Tubb was born on June 13, 1947, in Spencer, Tennessee, the daughter of the late Calvin and Lucille Van Winkle. She passed away on March 14, 2026.

A 1965 graduate of Van Buren High School, Peggy retired from the State of Tennessee Department of Human Services after 45 years of loyal service. She was known for her love of baking sweet treats and sharing them with others. To Peggy, baking was never just about the food. It was her way of caring for people. She was a member of the Church of Christ and will be remembered for her kindness and generosity.

She is survived by her husband of 60 years, Thomas Tubb Sr; her daughter Melissa Tubb Oakley (Byron); and her son, Thomas Tubb Jr. (Kayla). She is also survived by grandchildren Andrew Oakley, Hannah Oakley, Emmalie Tubb, Aubrey Tubb, Thomas Tubb III, Clavin Tubb, and Brayden Tubb; and her sisters Patsy Russell and Betty Davis.

A graveside service will be held at Bethany Cemetery at 1:00 P.M. Thursday, March 19, 2026. Visitation with the family will be Wednesday, March 18, 2026 from 4:00 P.M. until 8:00 P.M. at Jennings and Ayers Funeral Home 820 South Church St. Murfreesboro, TN 37130; (615)893-2422.

Please leave condolences at www.jenningsandayers.com.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the American Heart Association or the American Red Cross.

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