Peggy Nelson passed away in the early morning hours of April 18, 2026. She had lived in Murfreesboro, Tennessee these past seven years after retiring from government service.

Born at Cherry Point, North Carolina and raised in West Tennessee, she attended Memphis University and earned her MA at the University of Georgia. Her career was divided between government service and the private sector.

Peggy is survived by her spouse and two sons, all of whom live in Murfreesboro, Tennessee. Three sisters and eight nieces and nephews also survive.

A Celebration of Life is pending. In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to Lyme disease research or to lung cancer research.

Funeral Services Provided By

Alternative Cremation & Funeral Service – Franklin

206B Cool Springs Blvd. Suite 201, Franklin, TN 37067

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This obituary was published by Alternative Cremation & Funeral Service – Franklin.

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